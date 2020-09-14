NRM EC counsels winner of Butemba county

By Alice Lubwama

The NRM electoral commission has cancelled the winner of the NRM primary elections for Butemba county in kyankwanzi district after investigations indicated that there was a lot of tampering with the results.

While addressing the press this afternoon the chairman electoral commission Dr Tanga Odoi said the true winner will be know after the commission has interrogated the declaration forms.

He apologized for wrongly announcing karungi Micheal as a winner.

.

Tanga says that they have also suspended the elections for mayor and Councillors in Ntungamo municipality that was due today on grounds of rampant malpractices among candidates.

He said that the three candidates in the Ntungamo mayoral race had ferried buses of people from Kampala to participate in the elections.

He said the date for this election will be announced later.

He further said that the winner of Rushenyi county were the elections were marred with elections violence leading to the imprisonment of the state minister for labor Mwesigwa Rukutana will also be announced tomorrow.

He said that Naome Kabasharira and the agents of Mwesigwa Rukutana will have to be present tomorrow to discuss the matter before he announces the results.

The commission has so far received 1531 petitions for constituency , woman MPs and and LC 5 chairpersons .

He however say that the commission will only consider the credible ones because some of them have petty issues .

Tanga said that the date for suspended elections for mawogola and kigulu south were a candidate died will be announced after 20th of this month after primary elections for councillor’s.

H e said the commission had challenges during the elections but he said they will be sorted out to put the NRm house together.