NRM legislator thrown out over closeness to Tumukunde

By Alice Lubwama

The ruling party NRM in Parliament has fired Annet Nyakecho from the Committee on Information, Communications and Technology (ICT) committee .

Nyakecho who is the Tororo north legislator recently joined the former minister for security who declared his intention to contest for presidency Henry Tumukunde .

In the latest designations to Sectoral Committees, the NRM through the Government Chief Whip, Ruth Nankabirwa announced the dropping of Nyakecho as Chairperson of the Committee on Information, Communications and Technology, replacing her with Dokolo north Member of Parliament Paul Amoru .

Nyakecho was a arrested with Henry Tumukunde and are now on charges of obstruction of officers on duty.

She is the only chairperson dropped from the committee .