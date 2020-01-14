NRM warns rebel MPs not to attend party conference

By Deo Wasswa

The NRM secretary general, Hon. Kasule Lumumba has revealed party chairman’s directives on denying MPs who did not support the constitutional amendments from attending the coming 25th party national conference.

Addressing the media today at party offices in Kampala, Lumumba made it clear that it was unlawful for the legislators to divert from the party position.

She further says, they will only be allowed to attend any party activities after they are cleared by the party’s disciplinary committee.

In the same meeting, the party is expected to make amendments in its constitution with likely changes to be on having a new voting system, how best to implement the party manifesto among others.

14955 delegates are expected to attend the upcoming national conference starting on 23rd to 25th January 2020 at Namboole.