NSSF to hold Virtual career expo

By Deo Wasswa

The National Social Security Fund Career Expo goes online this year as they focus on equipping university students with employment and entrepreneurial skills for the “new normal” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 3-day Career Expo, now in its 10th year, will be held virtually starting Wednesday, March 24th to Friday, 26th, 2021.

Reflecting on the Expo theme this year titled “Re-purposing your Career Goals to the New Normal”, NSSF Managing Director Richard Byarugaba said that the country must realize that the employment and business landscapes have changed, and it cannot be business as usual.

“We are cognizant of the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we think, work and live. If we needed any proof that technology is now the mainstay for every decision and transaction, the pandemic has confirmed it,” he said.

“Whether you are in formal employment or an entrepreneur, you must harness technology, especially digital technology to be competitive. Fortunately, young people, especially those leaving university are better placed not only to innovate in this space but also take advantage of the opportunities,” he said.

“This Expo is an opportunity for all young people in tertiary institutions to learn from experienced speakers this year,” he Said. He added that the speakers will include experts from different fields ranging from technology, banking, startups, business and human resource management.

The Expo will be broadcast online and on social media platforms, Will focus on three discussion areas namely; “Pursuing new ideas beyond university degrees”; “Preparing students for the current versatile job market”; and “Matching capabilities with the new changing world”.

Now in its 10th year running, the Career Expo has so far impacted more than 167,000 university students and Over 68,000 former students kick started their retirement savings through registration with the Fund.