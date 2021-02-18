Ntugamo officials arrested over embezzlement

By Sania Babirye



The Inspectorate of Government has arrested three Ntugamo District local government including the former CAO Ntungamo, currently CAO Buliisa, Nakityo Joanita, the Chief Finance Officer Byaruhanga Andrew and IT office Ashaba Julius on charges of embezzling over 92 million shillings meant for staff salaries and wages among others.

Ali Munira, the spokesperson of the office of the IGG says the group will be arraigned before the anti corruption court tomorrow to be charged.

Prosecution states that Nakityo Joanita between june to December 2019 at Ntugamo at Ntungamo district local government , being employed in public service as chief administration officer, stole 62,488,935 million shillings meant for staff salaries and wages, which money she had access to by virtue of her employment.

Byaruhanga is accused of stealing 16, 464,000 million shillings while Ashaba stole 14,220,025 million shillings.