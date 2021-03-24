Number of TB patients completing treatment Increases

By Alice Lubwama

The Minister of health, Jane Ruth Aceng says the number of Tuberculosis patients who finish treatment has tremendously improved across the country.

While speaking at the celebrations to mark the world TB and leprosy day at Boma ground in Moroto district, minister Jane Ruth Aceng said that the treatment success rate was significantly low prior to the emergency response that was declared in 2019 but it has improved from 72% to 80%. “We have seen progressive improvement to about 80% of those who start TB treatment completing successfully,” she remarked.

She however said that the country cannot achieve TB treatment success without involving the karamoja sub region which now has the highest prevalence rate more than the National average.

The minister asked the health workers to follow up the TB programs especially in karamoja initiated by development partners.

Aceng has also asked the leaders to talk to the communities for them to understand how TB is transmitted. “Karamoja is part of Uganda, we need to speak to them so that they understand, sometimes culture and traditions are a challenge.”