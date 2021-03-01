NUP application withdraw gazetted

By Sania Babirye



The application seeking leave to withdraw the Presidential election petition filed by National Unity Platform Party president Robert Kyagulanyi has finally been gazetted in the Uganda National gazette.

On the 24th of February, Kyagulanyi’s lawyers led by Medard Ssegona officially filed before the supreme Court the said application, however, the chief justice and also a member on the nine panel bench presiding over the said petition explained that the law requires among other requirements that the said application before its heard has to be first gazette.

He then informed all parties that one the gazette is out, then he will notify them on the day for the said application to be heard.

He also ordered all parties including the respondents to file their affidavits by Saturday emphasizing that the process is meant to see that all the necessary legal process of withdrawing an election petition as it is in hearing an election petition is followed.

These in reply did not object to Kyagulanyi’s withdraw application but asked court if it grants the said application to order Kyagulanyi to pay them costs.

Kyagulanyi announced that he had decided to withdraw his election petition because the supreme Court was biased and not independent.

Kyagulanyi cites incidences like denying him to amend his petition and bring in fresh evidence, kidnapping, torturing and arresting his witnesses among other alleged injustices.

Kyagulanyi further faults three justices on the panel including the Chief Justice of bias due to his close relationship with president Museveni including being a lawyer to President Museveni in the 2016 presidential Petition by the then Forum For Democratic change presidential candidate Rtd.col.Kizza Besigye.

On the 23rd of February, Justice Alifonse Owiny Dollo declined to recuse himself from hearing and determine the said election petition after city lawyer Male Mabirizi accused him of being biased on the same reasons and having met president Museveni at state house in Entebbe in an alleged secret meeting which he called unethical.

Mabirizi has since then petitioned the East African Court of Justices seeking for the nullification of the said decision.