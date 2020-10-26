NUP asks EC to intervene on police interference during campaigns

By Sania Babirye

National unity platform party led by Kyadondo East MP Kyagulanyi has unveiled their Presidential candidate Official Poster.

These have also launched their slogan, “When the struggle is over, we shall wear the victors’ crown in A NEW UGANDA.”

Speaking at the function at their headquarters in Kamyokya, David Lubongoya the party secretary general has revealed that their manifesto will be unveiled soon.

Joel Senyonyi the party spokesperson has called upon the electoral commission to intervene in what he has called the continued defacing of their presidential flag bearer posters by security operatives including the police and the army if its not partisan.

Ssenyonyi now wants the electoral commission to intervene if its independent by stopping the police and the army from continuing to pull down posters of party president Robert Kyagulanyi down while protecting those of president Museveni.

Senyonyi further says that it is not fair that EC that has powers but has not come out to criticise such actions of the army and police .

He says that if this does not stop, its likely to cause disharmony amongst Ugandans.

He also criticized the police from arresting and detaining their members including those who are underage like 17 year old Walakira Elijah without charging them with any offence.