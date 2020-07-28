NUP launches member party cards

By Sania Babirye

National Unity platform has today launched its party cards that all members will have to qualify as party members.

Launching their party cards today at their headquarters here in Kamyokya, NUP president who is also the people power movement leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu said that with the launch of the party cards, clarified that NUP was born from people power and that people power movement will remain as a unity platform for all political parties that seek and believe in the struggle for change.

Bobiwine says that with the launch of their political party and party cards, it has brought an end to any one who was ridiculing them for not being a full political party.

He says that all this will help them win the coming 2021 general elections since people power movement is an alliance with other political parties and called upon all those political party members who seek change to join NUP.

The said cards cost only 1000shilings and that they will also distributed countrywide.

NUP further said that no specific requirement is needed to buy the said cards for anyone who wants to be a member.