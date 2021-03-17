NUP MP elect for Busiro North charged with theft

By Sania Babirye

Buganda road court has set the 29th of this month to start hearing a case in which the newly elected National Unity Platform Party member for Busiro North constituency Paul Nsubuga is charged with stealing an Itel mobile phone worth UGX 80,000.

This is after the 29 year old appeared before Buganda Road court grade one magistrate Doreen Karungi on Tuesday and denied the said allegations.

Court also released him on a cash bail of UGX 400,000 and each of his three sureties including his 72 year old grandfather Charles Kasozi ,Mayor Kakiri Town council Muhammad Kisekka and his maternal anti Santrina Namuli ordered to execute a non cash bond of one million shillings.

Prosecution also informed court that investigations into the matter are complete.

It is alleged that Nsubuga a resident of Nansana in Wakiso district, on 3rd June 2020 at Nakasero opposite Shoprite stole Itel phone valued at UGX80,000 the property of Nicholas Karuhanga.

Court also heard that on the same date June 3rd 2020 at Nakasero opposite Shoprite, Nsubuga also stole 4.5 million shillings from Nicholas Karuhanga.