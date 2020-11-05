NUP postpones manifesto launch

By Sania Babirye

National Unity platform president Robert Kyagulanyi has said that they have postponed their manifesto launch from Friday to Saturday 7th November.

According to Bobiwine, this is due to the untimely death of senior leader, Sheikh Anas Kalisa, who will be buried this Friday in Ntungamo.

He says this is meant to enable their senior leaders, including himself, to participate in the funeral.

The manifesto launch is scheduled to take place in Mbarara, Kakoba Division. NUP says they have notified the Electoral Commission and Uganda police about the changes.