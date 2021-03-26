NUP’s Paul Nsubuga’s victory challenged over academic papers

By Sania Babirye

The Busiro North County Member of Parliament elect Nsubuga Paul has been dragged in the high Court for lacking academic qualifications to stand as a Member of Parliament.

His victory is being challenged by a loser who was the last in the said race and only managed to pull 199 votes Edgar Lubade.

He is accusing Nsubuga of presenting before the Electoral commission academic transcripts that do not belong to him under a different name.

According to Lubade,the MP elect is not Paul Nsubuga but his real name is Mukalazi Peter.

He further claims that the said documents that Nsubuga presented cannot be his because he only stopped his education at primary seven level.

Documents further shows that the respondents assumed the name Nsubuga Paul to get a UPDF scholarship that was meant for the sons and daughters of army personnel through fraud means and that he is Mukalazi Peter.

The petitioner now wants court to declare him winner.

Nsubuga who beat is currently out on bail after Buganda road court charged him with stealing an itel phone valued at 80,000 shiillings which had 4.5 million in mobile money.

He scored 21400 votes.