Nurses and midwives threaten industrial action

By Daudi Zirimala

Uganda Nurses and midwives are threatening Industrial action if President Museveni fails to address their grievances.

These include salary increment, risk allowances and good working conditions.

They are also demanding for an lunch allowance increase from UGX2200 to UGX15000 a day.

The president of the Union of nurses and midwives Justus Cherop Kiplangati says they are giving government up to December to address their demands.

He says lunch allowance is not enough.

“The UGX2200 given for lunch can only buy a snack and not a meal,” said Kiplangati

According to the medics they agreed upon the above during a meeting of the union with President Yoweri Museveni held in 2018.

In March this year, Uganda Nurses and midwives union petitioned the speaker of parliament Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, where they highlighted the demands they want government to fulfill.

Kiplangati says that nurses report late on duty because they don’t have staff houses near their work station.

This he revealed is affecting service delivery in the health sector

He demands that staff houses be built nearer the hospitals for nurses and midwives.

Kiplangati now says failure to meet these demands, they will PU down their tools on the 30th of December .