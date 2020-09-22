Nyanzi granted bail by Busia Police

By Sania Babirye

Busia magistrate has granted bail to FDC’s Stella Nyanzi and her two co accused.

Grade one magistrate Keibei Kitrotich released Nyanzi with her aid Roy Rugumayo and Derrick Yona on a one million shilling cash bail.

However, Nyanzi who is FDCs Kampala Woman MP candidate says she will not take plea to the said charges unless president Museveni and the Kabaka of Buganda are also charged since they recently returned from Kenya and Tanzania.

The are charged with committing an act likely to spread COVID19.

These were arrested on the Saturday the 19th of September at the Busia boader on their way back in the country.

These had traveled to neighboring Kenya .

Nyanzi also says her car and driver are still missing and has called her prosecution as political persecution.

She says her right to participate in FDC political activities is being abused by the rulling government.

The case has been adjourned to the 22nd of october 2020.