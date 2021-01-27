Nyanzi runs to court demanding a votes recount

By Sania Babirye

The Mengo court magistrate Esther Nansambu has set tomorrow the 28th of January to rule on an application filed by National Unity Platform party Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu who is seeking a recount in the Kampala central MP seat.

The seat was won by incumbent and independent but NRM leaning Muhammad Nsereko with a tight total number of votes of 16,998 while Nyanzi scored 15,975 votes.

However, Nyanzi petitioned court seeking a recount on grounds that the voting process and vote counting was marred with a lot of malpractices by both the electoral commission and Nsereko’s agents.

Nyanzi also claims that some of his agents were denied access to polling stations like summit view, Nakasero 1 and 2 and Hoima flats among other polling stations on top of some declaration forms not have been signed on by his agents.

His lawyer Anthony Wameeli has told court that they are seeking a recount in the said polling stations because a total of 2577 ballots could not be accounted for .

He adds that this is in the interest of democracy and constitutionalism.

However, Nsereko’s defense team has asked court to dismiss the said application saying the applicant has failed to adduce physical evidence to prove the alleged malpractices but instead is just basing his evidence on hear say.