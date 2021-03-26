Odonga Otto remanded

By Sania Babirye

The Aruu Member of Parliament Odonga Otto has been remanded to Gulu Government prison until 6th April after pleading not guilty to two offences of Assault, Malicious damage to property and occasioning bodily harm. He has appeared before Edward Akankwasa who charged him with the said offences.

Otto’s wife Juliet Otto applied for bail, but the magistrate declined to grant it and advised her to seek for bail on the 6th of April.

Prosecution’s Thomas Epiya has informed court that they are ready to commence trial since police investigations into the said case are complete

Prosecution states that on the 6th of May 2018 while Amin Padure sub county, otto willfully and unlawfully damaged the window screen of Fuse track of Henry Mugisha before assaulting and causing bodily harm to the victim.

On Tuesday last week, Otto was arrested by security operatives in Gulu district at Boma Hotel before he was driven bank to Kampala on Wednesday for a mental medical examination as mandated to see if he is mentally fit to stand trial.

He was then driven back to Gulu for trial.

His wife now accuses the magistrate of being used by what she has termed as external force to deny bail and remand her client and also husband.

She adds that it was absurd that despite being ready to secure bail for her client with all the necessary documents required, the magistrate instead chose to remand her husband.

Otto was defeated in the concluded 14th January General elections and also accuses police of poisoning him.