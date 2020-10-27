OPM case: Criminal summons issued to PS

By Sania Babirye

Anti corruption court has issued criminal summons to the permanent Secretary Christine Guwatudde Kintu to answer to charges of inflating relief food prices meant for vulnerable people in the ongoing COVID-19 lock down

This is after grade one magistrate Sarah Namusobya dismissed submissions from her lawyer Medard Segona that his client is sick and currently admitted at International hospital Kampala.

Guwatudde has now been ordered to appear in court tomorrow to take plea to the said charges together with her four co accused.

Her co accused who are all out on bail include Wanjala Joel, the under Secretary/accounting officer, Owor John, commissioner in charge of relief and disaster preparedness and Lutimba Kyeyune Fred Henry, the assistant commissioner in charge of procurement.

On the 14th of April, the group appeared before grade one magistrate Doreen Kalungi and pleaded not guilty to charges of colluding to commit fraudulent actions contrary to rules governing procurement and disposal of public Assets (PPDA Act).

Prosecution states that the above persons in their respective positions between the 31st March and 8th April 2020 at the office of the OPM situated at plot 9-11Apollo Kagwa road in Kampala district colluded together to commit a fraudulent practice during the procurement of food relief for COVID-19 by inflating prices from those by the suppliers.

The suspects were arrested by the State House Anti-corruption unit led by col.Edith Nakalema.