Opponent questions Segirinya’s academic papers

By Sania Babirye

Sulaiman Kidandala a National Unity Platform Party member who lost in the Kawempe North MP seat has dragged fellow Party member and winner Muhammad Segirinya to the high court in Kampala accusing him of forgery of the academic transcripts both at O and A level that he submitted before the Electoral commission to facilitate his nomination.

This after Kidandala petitioned the Uganda National Examination Board requesting for Segirinya’s academic papers.

However, in a reply by UNEB to Kidandala dated 15th March 2021,it shows that the results Segirinya submitted to the Electoral commission were of two female candidates including people reg.no. U0053/054 (2007) that belongs to Nampiima Sarah who sat Mengo Secondarily School and not Segirinya Richard who claimed to have sat from Pimba Secondary School as he alleged.

UNEB also stated that U0053/754(2009) was candidate Nabadda Maureen from Mengo Senior Secondary School and not Segirinya Richard from Pimba Secondary school.

UNEB further states that certificate serial number U1884798 and A0964827 respectively, the copies that Kidandala submitted for verification are not authentic issued by the Board.

Kidandala has now asked the high court to nullify Segirinya’s victory and orders fresh elections because Segirinya did not seat both Oand A levels.