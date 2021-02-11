Owiny Dollo urges petitioners to let court do its work

By Sania Babirye

The Chief Justice of Uganda Alifonse Owiny Dollo has asked all petitioners in the concluded presidential election including parties involved in the Robert Kyagulanyi Election Petition and the Media to let the court do its mandated work instead of using social media as a kangaroo court.

While presiding over the pre trial hearing of Kyagulanyi’s petition, Justice Dollo noted that he has been seeing on the media some people who are party in the said petition already claiming that they are going to win the elections while mad sliding their opponents which justice Dollo says is unethical.

Dollo says although the courts of laws may not be perfect, but they have the mandate to deliver justice in such matters unlike Kangaroo courts that are illegal.

He has called all petitioners to strengthen the courts of law by letting them do their work and act responsible.