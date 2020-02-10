Painter who stole a mattress faces a year’s jail sentence

By Sania Babirye



A painter who has accepts stealing a mattress has been sent to jail for one year in Luzira prison.

The suspect is identified as 27 year old Patrick Okweda a resident of Kyebando in Kampala.

On the 5th of February, Grade one magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise charged Okweda with theft, an offense which he denied .

But after spending one week in Luzira prison, today, the convict changed his not guilty plea to guilty and asked for leniency promising to never commit the said offense again.

However, the magistrate noted that such offenses are rampant in her court jurisdiction and that its only through giving deterrent sentences including long custodial sentences that such criminals will stop.

Prosecution states that, the accused on the 30th of January 2020 at Kyebando stole one mattress valued at 150,000shilling to a one Harriet Lokuru.