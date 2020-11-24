Parents urged to have open discussions on sex with their children

By Phiona Namutebi

Parents have been asked to introduce sex education to their children so as to empower them to manage their bodies to avoid early pregnancies.

According to Dr.Carole Sekimpi,the Country Director for Marie Stopes Uganda, many young girls engage in early sex which leads them int having unwanted pregnancies. She says that this largely due to parent failing to have open discussions with their children on sex .

Sekimpi also said that sex is natural, and that is why it is better parents guide their children before they start engaging in it. This she adds makes management of the body easier since they get to know what having sex at an early age can result into.

If children are given sex education, even old men and women will not take advantage of them since they know what sex is all about , they will be in position to stand and say no to sexual harassment .