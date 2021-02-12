Parliament approves 292 billion supplementary budget amid protest from some members

By Alice Lubwama

Parliament has passed a supplementary budget worth UGX 292 billion for different government agencies amid protests from some members objecting the approval of 12 billion meant to compensate six individuals.

On Tuesday , Parliament suspended the passing of this budget after receiving information that the chairperson of Uganda land commission Beatrice Byenkya Nyakayisiki was not in agreement with the request because the commission was not aware of the people to be compensated in Bunyoro.

The legislators also queried the criteria that was used to identify the beneficiaries of compensation.

But the vice chairperson of the budget committee Patrick Isiagi informed parliament how they had thoroughly scrutinized the matter and decided that the money be approved to have those who were affected by the evictions in Bunyoro compensated .

The minister of lands Betty Kamya however, noted that other people will be considered prompting the speaker Rebecca kadaga to ask her to table the list of all people that need compensation.

Parliament also passed the 18.5 billion shillings meant to purchase the COVID-19 vaccines although the minister of health Jane Ruth Aceng told members that her ministry didn’t know the exact cost of the vaccine..