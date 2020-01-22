Parliament is not selfish as you think – Oboth Oboth

By Edwin Muhumuza

Stakeholders have expressed concern over the deteriorating performance of parliament.

This during the ongoing annual parliament week which saw stakeholders from across the political divide raise issues of their concern.

While representing the speaker,Hon. Oboth Oboth called upon the civil society and other stakeholders to always give objective and honest view regarding Parliaments work.

“So it is not every time we sit ,and this is a perception. We cannot win this debate anywhere. We have stopped trying to clean ourselves that we are selfish. Does parliament have an intention.do you?”

The parliament week is being run under the theme ”enhancing democracy through participatory partnerships in Uganda.”

The Stakeholders’ Debate has attracted discussions from Civil Societies, the academia, Government officials, political Parties and Parliament as a way of promoting efficiency, accountability and better service delivery.

Present at the event was Hon. Clerk to Parliament, Jane Kibirige , Forum for Democratic Change Party President Partick Amuriat ,Government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo. Electoral commission spokesman , Jotham Taremwa.

Dr KabumbaBusinge ,the main facilitator of the debate said that the nature of politics in a Uganda is a reflection of the state of the society. Political systems and politicians are socially-produced and they emanate from social bases, cultural milieus, and societal settings.

Parliament of Uganda is also slated to commemorate 130 years of the Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU), which will be graced by the IPU President, Gabriela Cuevas Barron.

In the course of the Parliament Week, all departments of Parliament will display content relating to their workings, for the information of the public.