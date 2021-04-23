Parliament to select people for the operationalization of Islamic banking

By Alice Lubwama

Parliament will be sending 14 names from the Muslim community to the ministry of finance planning and economic development to be considered to sit on the council that will operationalize Islamic banking in the country.

This is after Kawempe North Member of Parliament Latif Ssebaggala this afternoon presented a list of 11 people whom he said are qualified to sit on this council urging the ministry of finance to set up this council immediately to enable interested Ugandans benefit from Islamic banking during these difficult times.

The minister of finance Matia kasaija had attributed the delay to operationalize this kind of banking with interest free loans in the country due to absence of competent people to monitor it’s implementation.

The speaker of parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga in response informed parliament that she has also received three names from the community and says they will be added to the 11 identified by the Muslim community.