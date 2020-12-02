Pastor Semanda’s bail hearing flops

By Sania Babirye

Pastor Siraje Ssemanda has further been remanded to Kitalya government prison after hearing of his bail application flopped today before Buganda road court grade one Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu.

Pastor Semanda is accused of defrauding UGX 4 billion from believers and fellow pastors by promising them jobs abroad and scholarships from state house.

He was to be produced via video conferencing from Kitalya, however, bit power was off.

His bail application has now been pushed to the 17th of December 2020 after state prosecutor Akite Miriam informed court that police investigations into the case are still ongoing.

The founder of Revival Church Bombo charged on two different files, one file containing 16 counts and another one count.

Prosecution states that in the month of February 2018 at various Pentecostal Churches and schools in Tororo district with intent to defraud obtained 82,555,000 shillings from Geoffrey Owor Sues , a pastor and coordinator of all Pentecostal Churches in Tororo pretending that they would in turn pay half bursary school fees to various student/pupil, help build up churches and give the faithful start up capital for business whereas not.

Prosecution adds that between May and November 2018 at Revival Church in Bombo with intend to defraud, pastor Ssemanda obtained millions of shillings from several school directors and church followers by falsely pretending that he was going to give their students half bursary fees and money to start up businesses.