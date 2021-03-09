Some people on Internal minister’s list were arrested long before the election season

By Robert Segawa

The Democratic Party has refuted claims that some of the names on the list submitted by the Internal Affairs Minister, Gen Jeje Odongo to Parliament last week had been arrested on cases involving land wrangles.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, Sarah Adongo, one of the leaders of the DP Women’s League pointed out a one Abdul Omar whom she said is a resident of Mubende who was arrested earlier in 2020 before the election season following a land wrangle.

The DP Women’s League leaders said many other people whose names were on the list released by the Internal Affairs Minister to Parliament were arrested on other charges not related to the 2021 elections adding that they are still scrutinizing the list before coming up with all names of people arrested on different charges but named on the list as those arrested for being in unlawful possession of military stores.