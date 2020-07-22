People power now attached to National Unity Platform

By Sania Babirye



People power pressure group has today unveiled their political party, the National Unity Platform (NUP) a political wing that will usher them into power after the 2021 general elections.

Unveiling the political wig at their movement headquarters in Kamyokya, movement leader and Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi said that NUP is a dully registered organization with the National Electoral commission and their symbol is umbrella with the people power slogan in white and red color.

MP Kyagulanyi has clarified that their party comes From the National Unity Reconciliation and Development party that has been around for the past 16 years before they chose to amalgamate and form a new political wing, a process that has been ongoing since 2019.

Bobiwine says they decided to join the said political party after the government made it impossible to register their movement as a political party and that although already formed political parties and organizations had asked them to form a unity, they did not meet the values and objectives that people power shared.

The local musician turned politician says they will also hold talks with those politicians who had expressed interest to run under their political name but subscribes to other political parties and those who are willing to join their united alliance will be welcomed.

Bobiwine also revealed that over 10,000 people have expressed interest in standing on the people power ticket in the coming 2012 general elections.

End.