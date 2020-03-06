People power supporters granted bail

By Sania Babirye

Makindye magistrate court has granted bail a journalist together with eight people power supporters who are charged with holding an illegal assembly.

These include Bwayo Moses a videographer attached to a UK based film production company; Southern films who was shooting the said video.

They have been ordered to pay 300,000 cash while their sureties have each been ordered to deposit 5 million shillings not cash and ensure that the suspects report back to court on the 15th of April 2020.

These are charged with staging a video shooting at Nsambya police/UPDF barracks illegally on the 24th of last month.

These had been released on a police bond by the Kabalagala police station but when they went to report back to fulfill their bond conditions on Wednesday last week, they were instead arrested and charged.

They however pleaded not guilty to charges of holding an illegal assembly before grade one magistrate Jude Okurutu and remanded them to Luzira until today.

Prosecution states that Bwayo and the other accused including 6 women were singing songs that were interpreted to be promoting subversion of the government of Uganda .