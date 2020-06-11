People raise complaints about hiking taxi fares

By Deo Wasswa



Transport fees have continued to soar making it challenging for passengers to reach their respective destinations.

They say though President Museveni allowed public transport to resume with guidelines in place, taxis have continued to charge high fees and if the government cannot come to regulate the fees, passengers are bound to boycott boarding taxis and resort to other means such as riding bicycles and footing.

Taxi users say they don’t know why taxis are tripling fares yet though they are few, they are paying much more money than they usually make full board. Commuters also add that Taxis should be fair because most of them have also not been working during these COVID-19 lock down times.

They also say that some of taxis after passing on road blocks, they add more passengers which is illegal and violating standard operating procedure in fighting against the spread of Corona virus.