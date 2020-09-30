Plan International, WWF and KCCA team up to mitigate the effects of climate change

By Alice Lubwama

Kampala Capital City Authority has signed a commitment with plan international Uganda and World Wide fund to ensure that whatever they plan for the city mitigates the effects of climate change by 2030.

The program manager Kampala plan international kansiime Casiano says that the commitment will among others require policies that will reduce the use of plastics and polythene bags in order to control the floods in the city.

Kansiime also challenges the government to act quickly on addressing climate change to ensure that the future of the young people who are the majority population is not put at risk.

The head of programs at plan International Uganda Greg Lavender said that they are working with world Wide Fund and KCCA to implement a three year project known as “Our city 2030” whose goal is to engage and inspire young people to contribute towards building climate smart and sustainable cities.

He said that they will engage schools, teachers, youth and city planners in the implementation of the Paris agreement whereby cities are required to develop road maps for reducing emissions to 1.5 degree limit rise.

Lavender says that the project will also empower young people to advocate for visions and solutions towards a climate smart and sustainable Kampala city.

The project that was piloted in Kampala city will be extended to other cities upon achieving its aim.

“We therefore call upon the government and stakeholders to ensure that the young people especially girls and young women can participate in the decision making process around climate change.” Lavender said