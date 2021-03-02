Plans to merge government institutions are set

By Alice Lubwama

Legislators representing the disabled in eastern region led by Helen Grace Asamo have tasked the ministry of public service to present the detailed plan for merging Government institutions so that parliament can advise accordingly.

Asamo says that the process needs to be scrutinized carefully because the government might lose a lot of money in litigation in case people working in these entities sue the Government for losing their jobs.

According to the state minister for finance David Bahati, “The process of merging government institutions is in final stages by cabinet with the aim of increasing efficiency and saving resources that are being spent under different agencies when they are actually doing the same work.”

Bahati says that the cabinet has also set up a committee that will come up with a clear road map including looking at contracts for staff of different institutions and the laws which will need amendment before the process for merging is implemented.

He adds that the committees will take two years to make the road map before the final implementation.

Kasanda North MP, Patrick Nsamba Oshabe says that it would have been good if a scientific study to inform the merging process was done to know which agencies were contributing much to the country instead of using informers to determine the changes.

However, Bahati said the study was conducted by the ministry of public service to justify the merger of institutions.

The minister for information communication technology ICT Judith Nabakooba recently released a press statement in which she said the cabinet had adopted a proposed plan intended to merge Government institutions and the reorganization of entities will save the government up to 988 billion shillings .