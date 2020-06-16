Police to arrest those participating in the noise protest

By Robert Segawa

Police authorities have directed Environment department and regional police commanders across the country to arrest members of the public who will participate in opposition planned protest today.

Opposition political Forces on Monday while meeting in Wakiso launched the campaign in which members of public are required to make noise against government short comings in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

The police spokesman Fred Enanga says the campaign works against the noise control regulations.

He further adds that all police territorial commanders have been alerted about the campaign and will work closely with officials from NEMA to ensure that culprit are arrested and charged in courts of law.