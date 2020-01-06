Police arrests Bobi Wine, transfer him to Nagalama Police

By Robert Segawa

Police has arrested and transferred to Nagalama police the leader of the People power movement, Honorable Robert Kyagulanyi and several other members of the party as they commenced consultations for the 2021 presidential election.

According to the police spokesperson Fred Enanga, 16 people have been arrested and detained at Kasangati police as they proceeded to Our lady of Good counsel play ground Gayaza where the consultative meeting was scheduled to take place.Among these are three Honorable members of Parliament. Enanga identified those arrested with Hon Robert Kyagulanyi as Hon Latif Ssebagala, Hon Asuman Basalirwa together with 13 others . He says these have been held for interrogation.

Police was forced to fire live bullets and tear gas to disperse the gatherings as it effected the arrest.

During a press briefing at police headquarters Naguru Enanga said, “the meeting is supposed to be in a closed venue or a Hotel not open space like Our Lady of Good counsel play ground.”

Last year electoral commission okayed Hon Kyagulanyi to go on with his consultation meeting in a hall not open space.

The sixteen people arrested will be charged with not obeying lawful orders and participating in unlawful meeting.