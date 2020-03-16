Police arrests man for burning three churches in Kasokoso

By Robert Segawa

Kiira division Police is investigating circumstances under which 21 year’s old man set three churches located in Kasokoso village in Kiira Municipality on fire leaving property worth millions of shillings destroyed.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesman, the three churches set a blaze are St.Noah Catholic church Kasokoso, Liberty church of Christ international and God’s Tour promising church also located in Kasokoso.

Owoyesigyire says that some of the things that were destroyed include reverends’ cloaks, church books, alterwine, curtains, plastic chairs , sofa sets, TV sets worth millions of shillings .

He adds that the culprit gained entry into churches by breaking through windows.

Owoyesigyire further adds that this morning the suspect surrendered himself to Kiira Division police armed with three brand new knives. He was identified as Ngobi John Reagan 21 years unemployed resident of Kasokoso beach Kiira municipality Wakiso district

During interview the suspect revealed that, he burnt these churches because of anger arising from the fact that churches preach prosperity but he has remained poor. Police will take him to Butabika for medical check-up as investigation are on going