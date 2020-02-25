Police , Bobi Wine point fingers at each other over death of people power supporter

By Robert Segawa

Police and Kyadondo East member of Parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi are accusing each other of releasing a false report regarding the death of Ritah Nabukenya.

Nabukenya who was involved in a fatal accident on Monday morning was a well known staunch people power member.

Bobiwine and his group have since attributed her death to the police patrol vehicle which allegedly knocked her near Nakawa market opposite Nakawa central division office.

However, police says the victim died from crush injuries that were caused by double Bodaboda accident which involved two motor cycles.

The police spokesperson, Fred Enanga in a statement released today says police motor vehicle registration number UP4841 was driving along Naguru road behind Nakawa Market. In between it was over taken by speeding Bodaboda that was carrying another passenger. unfortunately it come into the path of an oncoming Bodaboda from the opposite direction resulting into head on crash. According to the police statement, the boda boda that carried the victim fell down in the collision infront of a police patrol car, the other boda boda staggered and sped off the scene.

Police findings indicate that the deceased was putting on a black light trouser with a cream blouse and there was nothing like red cap or T shirt associated Bobiwine’s People power.

However, Kyadondo East legislator is still accusing police of covering up it’s crime against humanity.