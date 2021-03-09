Police bosses in trouble for not paying constables

By Robert Segawa

The Police Professional Standards Unit (PPSU) has started investigating Regional Police Commanders (RPCs) and District Police Commanders (DPCs ) for embezzling money meant for allowances and other emoluments for Special Police Constables.

In a communication sent out to the Inspector General of Police, his deputy directors and the PPSU commander: The Commissioner of Police Sarah Kibwika said that investigations have commenced to understand circumstances under which some commanders made illegal deductions from emoluments of Special Police Constables.

Kibwika adds that the act of embezzling the emoluments is not only demeaning and shameful but also tarnishes the force’s image and commanders implicated will face the wrath of the law.

In October 2020, the police administration decided to recruit 50,000 special police Constables in each district in the country .

In a press conference held at the Police headquarters in 2020, Police spokesman Fred Enanga, intimated to the press that ech SPC entitled to UGX 370000 monthly pay for a period of three months.

After recruitment , the constables served in over 36000 polling stations in the country since police was over stretched with man power.