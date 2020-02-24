Police fires tear gas and live bullets to disperse Bobi Wine’s supporters

By Robert Segawa

Police fires teargas and live bullets to disperse supporters of Kyadondo East members of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobiwine in Ndeeba this afternoon. Police says that they were blocking the legislator from accessing Pope Paul Memorial center for a consultative meeting, which they further state that he had not full filled the requirements for this meeting to happen as per January meeting held at electoral commission early this year.

The angry Bobi Wine supporters prompted police to shoot live bullets and teargas to disperse them after blocking Kibuye Nateete highway by burning old car tires.

During the scuffle police arrested 15 suspects to help them in investigating.

Luke Owoyesigyire, Deputy Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson confirmed the incident saying they will be charged with inciting violence.