Police flying squad arrests panga wielding thugs

By Robert Segawa

The Police flying squad unit has arrested nine criminals who were actively involved in criminal activities in areas Kampala and surrounding areas like Kawempe, Salama, Entebbe, Mukono, among other areas . According to police, these criminals use of pangas and break in equipment to terrorize the people.

Fred Enanga the police spokesperson said that the suspects were arrested in the operations that were conducted by the police flying squad together with the territorial police commanders following the increased incidents of attacks on people by panga wielding thugs.

Enanga added that during the operation several exhibits which included television sets and pangas were recovered from the base of these criminal gang found in Bakuli, Rubaga division and Kasangati and he also appealed to the people who have ever been attacked and robbed by these thugs to get in touch with their territorial police areas to follow up there cases.

He further noted that suspects arrested includes Ssewankambo Medi, Ssenyonjo Hamidu alias muno muno, Kalumba, Kassim, Kwezira Maricelo, Karaali Muhammad, Mawanda Sharif, Tumusiime Rogers, Ssendagire John Paul, Ssekyanzi Denis were arrested after the death of their gang leader Ssejjemba Farouk who was killed in Kiteezi during the robbery.

Enanga adds that they are also looking for two other criminal suspects who are on run who including Hussein Byenda and another one known as Edgar Watson who are on run

In a related Development Fred Enanga appealed to the public to remain vigilant in this week as they prepare for Christmas slated for next week because the criminals are out their planning for them