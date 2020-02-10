Police flying squad in hunt for missing Reverend

By Robert Segawa

Police flying squad has joined the hunt for the missing Church of Uganda reverend who was kidnapped by unknown people on Sunday evening.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Kampala Police spokesperson, one Mwesigwa Frank a reverend at Kasaka Gomba and also a student of Uganda Christian University – Mukono was reported missing by his uncle Ssempiira Stanley after he was attacked by unknown people while in his car on Sunday evening

Luke Owoyesigyire says that Mwesigwa Frank was aged 37 years was taken by unknown people while in his car UAR 468B Toyota Raum in Mukono Seeta along Lwemisingi Seeta who took him away to unknown location.

Owoyesigyire adds that police flying squad is investigating this case to ascertain his location.