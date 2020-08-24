Police headquarters closed over positive cases

By Robert Segawa

The inspector general of police Martin Okoth Ochola has temporarily closed police headquarters Naguru for three days to give way for decontamination .

This comes after top police officers currently under quarantine in Entebbe hospital and Jinja after testing positive of COVID-19.

According to police spokesman Fred Enanga, this was agreed upon to prevent Corona virus spread among police officers.

Enanga says that after fumigation they will also install disinfection booth at the headquarters to stop spread of deadly virus infection.

He further adds that all police stuffs in Jinja are undergoing testing to establish the extent of exposure to the virus as ministry of health team are working hard to trace the contracts to confirmed cases.