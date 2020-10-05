Police on a hunt of a man who is suspected for killing own girlfriend

By Robert Segawa

Kira Division police is looking for 22 year old man who killed his girlfriend for unknown reasons.

The suspect have been identified as Kabazi Gerald alias Ssentongo Gerald a business man and resident of Kyaliwajala B Kiira Municipality in Wakiso district.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire Kampala deputy metropolitan police spokesman the deceased has been identified as Gabeya Noah Precious resident of same area.

It’s alleged that Kabazi Gerald was had fighting with the deceased in the Boutique called Gabby and Ridden located in Kyaliwajala which is also their home.

Owoyesigyire adds that community informed the police who also forcefully opened the door and found the deceased lying dead on floor.

He further adds that the victim was earlier this year seen fighting police officers at Kyaliwajala police over a phone that he claimed was taken by police officers during curfew.

The body of the deceased was taken to city mortuary Mulago for postmortem as police managed to record statements from witnesses about what happened.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the motive of the murder and also arrest Kabazi Gerald who is currently on the run .