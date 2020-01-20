Police hunting for site engineers of collapsed building in jinja

By Robert Segawa

Police have revealed that they have sent special teams to Jinja to look for the site engineer and chief supervisor of the building that collapsed last week at Madhivan Village in Jinja district.

Addressing a press conference at police headquarters Naguru Polly Namaye the deputy police spokesperson noted that police has sent a team to establish whether the site engineer of the collapsed building was accredited and qualified .

Namaye also revealed that they saved 12 people from the building eight of which are in a critical situation.Five bodies were retrieved, four were identified and one remains unidentified

Namaye advised the stake holders in construction like the city planners to always do their work of monitoring construction sites to prevent incidences of collapsed building.