Police investigates body exhumation case in Mpigi

By Robert Segawa

Police in Mpigi is searching for man whose relatives suspect for disturbing the peace of the dead after they dug and abandoned 15 deceased persons that had been exhumed from Kyengera town council in Wakiso district.

According to Fred Enanga police spokesman , all remains were in skeleton form wrapped in backcloth with name tags included.

He further revealed the names remains as ; Nakamanya Kintu, Sam, Namusisi, Nsubuga x3, Nakabembe, Nalwoga, Zaina, Nakiwola, Sande, Mayombwe Emma, Benna, Nalwanga Jalia and Sebastian Kibem ,all were transferred to Gombe Hospital for further examination.

He has also informed media that preliminary findings indicate that the exhumation and the transfer of the remains was controversial, since the family did not follow the right procedure of relocating the remains to their loved ones from Kyengera to another burial site. There was no agreement over the new burial site in Busese “A” village, and no court order authorizing the exhumation and transfer of the remains.

According to more police information Aisha Kwagala and her team were blocked from reburying the human remains by the land owner, they pretended as if they were returning with the human remains to Kyengera, but in a dramatic turn of events, dumped all the remains at Busese “A” village and drove off.

Enanga has also advised that the public should know that it is unlawful for one to disturb or remove the remains of the deceased persons, without any lawful authorization from court or consent from the next of kin.

Police are working on arresting Aisha and group .