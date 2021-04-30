Police investigating the death of Journalist Kagolo

By Robert Segawa

Police has started investigating circumstances under which Robert Kagolo, a journalist with Uganda Broadcasting Corporation was shot dead last night at Bugembe jembe village in Wakiso district.

It is alleged that while Kagolo was returning from the burial of his brother Samuel Musitwa, he hurriedly entered the late’s home which was being guarded by LDU personnel after he suspected that was being followed by an unidentified vehicle, knocking the gate with his motor vehicle .

According to Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire, a disagreement then ensued between Kagolo and two LDU personnel who were guarding the home.

Owoyesigyire said the disagreement led to a shooting and Kagolo was later rushed to St.Joseph Hospital in Wakiso where he was confirmed dead.

The deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson identified the shooter as Rashid Mamuli who has since been arrested together with his colleague to help in investigations.

He added that Kagolo’s body has been taken to the city Mortuary at Mulago for postmortem.

Reports indicate that before Kagolo’s elder brother Samuel Musitwa was kidnapped and killed, he had complained to police that his wife was cheating on him with a doctor at Mulago hospital.