Police investigating people stealing boda bodas during curfew hours

By Robert Segawa

Police has started investigating circumstances under which several motorcycles were robbed after curfew time in a new wave of robberies targeting boda boda riders.

According to the Kampala deputy Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, they have registered several incidents where boda bodas are knocked by motor vehicles , before being robbed in the new style.

“In these kind of incidents, a motor vehicle driver knocks down a rider off the road. The driver and his accomplices stop and take the motorcycle leaving the injured rider. Katwe Police Station has registered three incidents,” Owoyesigyire said .

He noted that while investigating the theft of one motorcycle number UFF 092W, police impounded a motor vehicle UAS 492W suspected to have been used in one of the thefts of boda bodas after a tip off.

Owoyesigyire added that after cordoning off the area, machetes and wooden bars were recovered from the vehicle whereas the owners were also arrested and will now face charges related to being in possession of suspected stolen motorcycle parts and aggravated robbery.

“We advise boda boda riders to adhere to the Ministry of Health guidelines on curfew since most of the incidents happen during that time,” said Owoyesigyire