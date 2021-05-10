Police issues traffic guidelines ahead of Museveni’s swearing in

By Robert Segawa

Police has released the traffic plan to be followed during the swearing- in ceremony of President Yoweri Museveni.

The swearing in ceremony for the president will be held on 12th Wednesday 2021 at Kololo Independence Grounds.

Addressing a news conference at Police headquarters Naguru, Norman Musinga the Kampala Metropolitan traffic police commander said that all roads connecting to Kololo will be blocked and only opened to invited guests with stickers to access the venue.

Musinga said that whereas Kampala Jinja Highway will have normal traffic flow, some roads like John Babiha , Acacia Avenue from City Oil Kamwokya to Fairway hotel junction and Wampeewo Avenue will be cut off at strategic points.

The Kampala Metropolitan Traffic Police commander said vehicles for service providers including journalists, ambulance and fire brigade among others will use Wampeewo avenue to access Kololo whereas those who stay in Kololo will be allowed to leave their homes and guided on thr routes to follow.

Musinga however noted that heavy trucks and oil tankers will not be allowed to enter the central business district whereas boda boda riders will not be allowed past the security check points.

In a related development, Col Deo Akiki the Deputy UPDF spokesperson asked all guests to adhere to the guidelines put in place once they are stopped at the various security check points while accessing Kololo to avoid inconveniences.