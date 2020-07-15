Police men sent to jail for fighting with suspect

By Robert Segawa



The inspector general of police Martin Okoth Ochola has ordered arrest of two police officers attached to Bakuli police post.

The arrest order comes after a video of two officers fighting a suspect went viral showing that the duo ended up firing bullets.

The two officers who are currently detained at Railway police have been identified as PC Mpata Abed and PC Mbeine Seregio. They had duo had been sent to effect an arrest of a suspect.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesman they had gone to arrest one Faisal Ssebaduka who allegedly stole a kiosk that belonged to Juma Tumuhairwe along Namirembe road.

The two officers were charged with scandalous behavior as a move to arrest the suspect is on