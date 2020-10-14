Police, military raid NUP base in Kamwokya

By Robert Segawa



Joint security forces have today rounded up over 30 people in city operations aimed to arrest tailors sewing military pips on political party colored materials.

The operations were manned by joint security Forces led by UPDF, Police, local defense and crime intelligence.

According to police spokesman Fred Enanga the operations were carried out in areas of Kamwokya, Mulago, Kawempe and Kiyembe where many suspects who were tailors were arrested and taken to CPS

The materials impounded include, caps, T-shirts, overalls mainly in red and yellow Berets with military Pips.

Enanga also reveals that the operations were aimed at stopping people who put on military wear like berets and pips on their political uniforms , and warned against the vice saying if these people can put on military uniform parts then they are left with holding guns .

In a related incident, deputy police spokesman Kampala metropolitan ASP Luke Owoyesigyire warned all those who are planning to engage in Members of Parliament nominations slated for tomorrow and Friday in Ntinda Nakawa division area to follow traffic guidelines that will be issued to them .

Owoyesigyire further urged the interested people not to engage in any processions as they go against the ministry of health guidelines.