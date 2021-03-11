Police nabs nine in mobile money theft operation

By Robert Segawa

Police in Kampala has arrested nine people in an operation targeting a gang of criminals that intend to steal from the public through fake mobile money messages.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, police in Katwe swung into action after getting intelligence information on the gang members commonly known as “call call”. These defraud people using mobile phones by calling and claiming that they have won prizes.

Owoyesigyire noted that the gang members pretend to be telecom employees and they tell their unsuspecting victims to send them money whereas the same group breaks into people’s houses and steal property.

He added that during the operation, suspected stolen items including television sets, music systems, machetes and government stores were recovered from the suspects’residences.

“Nine people, including their commander Micheal Kanalwa of Kosovo zone, have been arrested and the operation is still going on to get rid of these criminals in the area,”Owoyesigyire said.