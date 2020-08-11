Police office arrested due to negligence

By Robert Segawa

Police in Masaka has arrested one of their own over negligence. The said policeman is said to have been attacked by unknown people took off with his gun.

The arrested officer have been identified as police constable Moses Bitarabeho attached to Masaka police station.

According to Mohammed Nsubuga greater Masaka police spokesman, Bitarabeho has been guarding a UBC mast located at Bwara Hill in Masaka city. The unknown people are said to have cut him using a sharp object and run off with his AK47 riffle which contained rounds of ammunition.

Nsubuga adds that preliminary investigations indicate that by time of attack Bitarabeho could have been drunk.

Two women have been arrested to help in Investigation.